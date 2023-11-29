State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,836 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 24,013 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $19,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.4% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 46.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $70.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average is $74.13. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

