The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Align Technology worth $26,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 140.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

ALGN stock opened at $214.14 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.81.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.60.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Articles

