The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $26,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,522,127,000 after acquiring an additional 194,412 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in D.R. Horton by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,558,000 after acquiring an additional 480,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883,719 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,615,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,953,000 after purchasing an additional 99,842 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.78.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $125.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.26. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.69 and a twelve month high of $132.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

