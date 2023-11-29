State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,770 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Cloudflare worth $19,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 172.1% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $76.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average of $63.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $197,580.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 159,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,502,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $967,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,348,804.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $197,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 159,470 shares in the company, valued at $10,502,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 775,827 shares of company stock valued at $51,440,091. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.35.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NET

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.