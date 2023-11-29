State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,793 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,793 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Ball worth $19,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,586,000 after buying an additional 44,526 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 139,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ball in the 1st quarter worth $495,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Ball by 4.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

BALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

