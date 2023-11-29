State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $18.97 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Pinterest worth $18,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINS. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $208,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,261.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $208,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,290,261.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $1,195,651.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,263,657.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,440,941 over the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of -100.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $32.75.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pinterest from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.82.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

