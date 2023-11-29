The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.10% of Align Technology worth $26,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Align Technology by 124,226.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,592,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498,246 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,692,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,173,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,182,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter worth $61,072,000. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ALGN stock opened at $214.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.81. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20.
Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).
