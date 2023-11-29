Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.72

Shares of Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.72 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.81 ($0.07), with a volume of 2077814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.90 ($0.07).
Shield Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.07.
Shield Therapeutics Company Profile
Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercialization of pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Accrufer/Feraccru, a non-salt based oral therapy for adults to treat the iron deficiency with or without anemia. Shield Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is based in Gateshead, the United Kingdom.
