Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Sealed Air has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Sealed Air has a payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE stock opened at $32.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.27. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 126.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEE. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 658,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 13.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,576,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,828,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,646,000 after acquiring an additional 75,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,261,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,736,000 after acquiring an additional 237,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,537,000 after acquiring an additional 69,232 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

