Loungers (LON:LGRS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $240.00

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.03) and last traded at GBX 232.75 ($2.94), with a volume of 123634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232 ($2.93).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a research report on Tuesday.
Get Our Latest Report on Loungers
Loungers Trading Up 0.8 %
About Loungers
Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brand names in England and Wales. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Loungers
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- The JD.com train is getting ready to leave the station again
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 stocking stuffers you can buy for yourself
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Hims & Hers earnings highlight expanded personalized treatments
Receive News & Ratings for Loungers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loungers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.