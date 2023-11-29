FutureFuel Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

FutureFuel Price Performance

Shares of FF stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $264.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89. FutureFuel has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $10.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FF shares. StockNews.com downgraded FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded FutureFuel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

