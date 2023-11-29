Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Down 4.3%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.54. Approximately 3,245,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 5,389,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IOVA shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.23.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IOVA

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $122,256,864.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $26,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,256,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 248,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,399.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $76,661,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,129 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 374.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,969,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.