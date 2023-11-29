Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.84. Approximately 4,309,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 9,817,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RUN. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sunrun from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.15.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $563.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $27,537.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,488,111. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $27,537.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,488,111. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $27,815.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,405,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,291,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,457 shares of company stock worth $287,987. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,252,000 after buying an additional 375,166 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Sunrun by 35.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,182,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,696 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in Sunrun by 7.8% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 13,168,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,354,000 after acquiring an additional 953,877 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 3.2% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,593,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,051,000 after purchasing an additional 324,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

