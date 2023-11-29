Emmerson (LON:EML) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.42

Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.42 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 683571 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

Emmerson Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2.65. The company has a market cap of £14.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Emmerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration and development of a potash development project in Morocco. Its flagship property is the Khemisset potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emmerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.