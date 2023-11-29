Petrofac (LON:PFC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.60

Shares of Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 30.60 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.76 ($0.40), with a volume of 15763188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.38 ($0.43).

Petrofac Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £123.93 million, a P/E ratio of -33.48, a P/E/G ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 68.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sara Akbar acquired 6,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of £4,984.44 ($6,295.87). In other news, insider Sara Akbar acquired 6,828 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £4,984.44 ($6,295.87). Also, insider Tareq Kawash sold 84,115 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.99), for a total value of £65,609.70 ($82,871.92). 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

