Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Shares Down 5.6%

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.72. 262,268 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,224,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Altus Power from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Altus Power

Altus Power Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $760 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Altus Power had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altus Power, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altus Power

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Altus Power by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the second quarter worth $254,000. Triad Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Altus Power by 6.8% in the second quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 39,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter valued at about $1,644,000. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altus Power

(Get Free Report)

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.