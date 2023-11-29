The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Hartford Financial Services Group to earn $9.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $77.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average of $72.27. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

HIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,003 shares of company stock valued at $436,159 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,739,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,724,094,000 after purchasing an additional 195,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,234,000 after buying an additional 74,997 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,669,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $264,289,000 after buying an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $277,618,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

