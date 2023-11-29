Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.94

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.94 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 137904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIHL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the second quarter worth $396,000. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $6,142,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,836,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $2,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

