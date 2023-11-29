LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Trading Up 3.7%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52. 21,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 332,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

LanzaTech Global Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNZA. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in LanzaTech Global during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,355,000. Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

