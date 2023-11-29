Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.94

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.94 and last traded at $56.92, with a volume of 333515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,922. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,059,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $635,044,000 after buying an additional 592,347 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after acquiring an additional 157,862 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,770,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,520,000 after acquiring an additional 112,517 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,065,000 after acquiring an additional 165,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

