Nortec Minerals (CVE:NVT) Shares Down 20%

Nortec Minerals Corp. (CVE:NVT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 131,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 497% from the average session volume of 21,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Nortec Minerals Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.23. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03.

Nortec Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nortec Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, zinc, copper, lead, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the Tammela project located in southwest Finland; the Sturgeon Lake VMS property located in Ontario, Canada; and the Mattagami River zinc project located in Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nortec Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortec Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.