WNS (NYSE:WNS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 325,437 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 259,720 shares.The stock last traded at $58.88 and had previously closed at $58.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WNS. Citigroup dropped their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WNS in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of WNS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

Get WNS alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WNS

WNS Trading Down 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.74 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WNS by 16.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in WNS during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in WNS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in WNS by 72.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WNS by 21.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

About WNS

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.