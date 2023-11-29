Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading 7.9% Higher

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.73 and last traded at $55.47. Approximately 1,080,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 875,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SYM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. DA Davidson lowered Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair lowered Symbotic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Symbotic from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

Symbotic Trading Down 7.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 76.68% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $173,465.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,717.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 18,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $967,561.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,793,103.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,558 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $173,465.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,717.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,558 shares of company stock worth $3,835,335. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Softbank Group CORP. lifted its stake in Symbotic by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Symbotic by 202.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 696,727 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Symbotic by 21.0% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 158,856 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Symbotic by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 714,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,520,000 after buying an additional 144,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Symbotic by 54.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,624,000 after buying an additional 178,589 shares during the period.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

