Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 308,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 238,452 shares.The stock last traded at $23.18 and had previously closed at $23.50.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLI. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth $645,450,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

