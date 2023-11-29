Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 811,619 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 504,914 shares.The stock last traded at $68.37 and had previously closed at $68.56.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 392.0% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 219.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1,148.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

