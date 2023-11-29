NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Hits New 12-Month High at $524.00

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $524.00 and last traded at $524.00, with a volume of 2892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $522.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

NewMarket Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $476.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $447.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.21.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $667.15 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 14.57%.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewMarket

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.3% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 664,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 586,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,725,000 after purchasing an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in NewMarket by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 229,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,463,000 after buying an additional 88,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in NewMarket by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,638,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

