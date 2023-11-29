Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $26.26

Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.26 and last traded at $26.39, with a volume of 89516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.56 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $163.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.83 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 332,486.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 149,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after buying an additional 149,619 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.7% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 191,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,689,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 27.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 101,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 22,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Articles

