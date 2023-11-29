FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Plans $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.
FTAI Aviation Price Performance
NASDAQ FTAIN opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FTAI Aviation
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- The JD.com train is getting ready to leave the station again
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- 3 stocking stuffers you can buy for yourself
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- Hims & Hers earnings highlight expanded personalized treatments
Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.