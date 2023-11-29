FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Plans $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

NASDAQ FTAIN opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.33.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

