Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Trustmark has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Trustmark to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Trustmark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Trustmark had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $194.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.27 million. Research analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trustmark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Trustmark by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Stories

