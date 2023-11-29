Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading Up 3.4%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.56 and last traded at $19.51. Approximately 234,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,241,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Fluence Energy from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. HSBC increased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 185.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 342.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 20.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

