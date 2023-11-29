Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading 3.4% Higher

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.56 and last traded at $19.51. 234,879 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,241,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Fluence Energy from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

