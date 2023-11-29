NETSTREIT Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

NETSTREIT has a payout ratio of 282.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.1%.

NETSTREIT stock opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 5.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 20.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter.

NTST has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NETSTREIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

