CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Up 3.3%

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.75 and last traded at $35.39. 477,692 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,650,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAVA. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $175.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.49 million. CAVA Group had a negative return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth approximately $887,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

