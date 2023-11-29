AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Announces $3.84 None Dividend

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 3.84 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

AMERISAFE has increased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. AMERISAFE has a dividend payout ratio of 52.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

AMERISAFE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMSF opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. AMERISAFE has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $998.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.24.

Insider Activity at AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $74.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that AMERISAFE will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $170,306.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMERISAFE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 248.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Further Reading

