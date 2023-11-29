Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.11 and last traded at $24.88. Approximately 2,829,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 7,805,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

UPST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Upstart from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.09.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.09.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. The business had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.69 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $56,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,867.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $26,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,769.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $56,823.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,867.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,859 shares of company stock worth $2,375,463 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Upstart by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

