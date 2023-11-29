Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading 5.2% Higher

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.09 and last traded at $51.64. 1,674,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 5,045,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.11.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Wayfair from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wayfair from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Wayfair from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.52.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 3.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 14,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $810,393.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,566.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 14,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $810,393.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,566.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $138,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,964,554.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,923 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,564. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of W. BloombergSen Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Wayfair by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

