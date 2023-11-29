Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Trading Up 4.1%

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.87 and last traded at $29.71. Approximately 128,563 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 899,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KVYO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KVYO

Klaviyo Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.35.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Klaviyo’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Klaviyo

In related news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $339,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Klaviyo news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $339,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $139,310,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 663,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,797,938.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,701,483 shares of company stock valued at $189,785,999.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVYO. Summit Partners L P bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth $1,708,162,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth $2,381,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.