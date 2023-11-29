Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the October 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance

AVLNF opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.13.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

