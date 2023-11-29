Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the October 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Price Performance
AVLNF opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.13.
About Avalon Advanced Materials
