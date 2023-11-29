Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-2.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.375-3.406 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.42 billion. Intuit also updated its FY24 guidance to $16.17-16.47 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $642.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $563.17.

Get Intuit alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $565.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $158.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.20. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $370.62 and a fifty-two week high of $571.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.78.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total transaction of $4,808,986.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,659.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,659.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,976 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 504,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,492,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuit

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.