HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Sees Large Volume Increase

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,725,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 1,599,376 shares.The stock last traded at $3.56 and had previously closed at $3.85.
HUYA Stock Down 5.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. HUYA had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HUYA Company Profile
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
