HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Sees Large Volume Increase

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,725,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 1,599,376 shares.The stock last traded at $3.56 and had previously closed at $3.85.

HUYA Stock Down 5.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. HUYA had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HUYA by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HUYA by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in HUYA by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HUYA by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 198,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in HUYA by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

