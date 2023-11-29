Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the October 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bluestone Resources Stock Performance

BBSRF stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25. Bluestone Resources has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.48.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Blanco gold project located in Southern Guatemala in the department of Jutiapa. The company was formerly known as Indicator Minerals Inc and changed its name to Bluestone Resources Inc in January 2012.

