Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Short Interest Update

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the October 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bluestone Resources Stock Performance
BBSRF stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25. Bluestone Resources has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.48.
Bluestone Resources Company Profile
