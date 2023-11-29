Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $11.65

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.65, but opened at $11.20. Pharming Group shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 805 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $66.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.67 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

