BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Up 258.8% in November

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 258.8% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

OTCMKTS:BHKLY opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18. BOC Hong Kong has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $71.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.3239 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.

