BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Up 258.8% in November

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 258.8% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BOC Hong Kong from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BHKLY
BOC Hong Kong Trading Down 0.1 %
BOC Hong Kong Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.3239 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.
BOC Hong Kong Company Profile
BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. It offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; corporate deposits, and payroll and e-cheques services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BOC Hong Kong
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- The JD.com train is getting ready to leave the station again
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 stocking stuffers you can buy for yourself
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Hims & Hers earnings highlight expanded personalized treatments
Receive News & Ratings for BOC Hong Kong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOC Hong Kong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.