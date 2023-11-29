Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Rises By 133.3%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $92.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.93.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boliden AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

