Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Rises By 133.3%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $55.79 on Wednesday. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $92.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.93.
Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on BDNNY
Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile
Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Boliden AB (publ)
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- The JD.com train is getting ready to leave the station again
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 stocking stuffers you can buy for yourself
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Hims & Hers earnings highlight expanded personalized treatments
Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.