Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Update

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, an increase of 133.0% from the October 31st total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Basf Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Basf has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $14.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.13 billion during the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Basf will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Basf from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

