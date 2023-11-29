Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 575,452 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 473,042 shares.The stock last traded at $9.45 and had previously closed at $9.51.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%.
Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- The JD.com train is getting ready to leave the station again
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 stocking stuffers you can buy for yourself
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Hims & Hers earnings highlight expanded personalized treatments
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.