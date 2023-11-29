Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 575,452 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 473,042 shares.The stock last traded at $9.45 and had previously closed at $9.51.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,558.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 36.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

