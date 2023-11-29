Short Interest in Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Grows By 75.0%

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brunello Cucinelli from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCUCY opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. Brunello Cucinelli has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $51.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78.

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, blazers, knitwear, suits, dresses, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear; sneakers, heels, boots, loafers, sandals, flat shoes; jewelry, scarves, other accessories; mini bags and clutches; crossbody bags and backpacks; and handbags and shoppers.

