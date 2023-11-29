Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,300 shares, a growth of 601.6% from the October 31st total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 884,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Else Nutrition Stock Down 14.7 %

Shares of Else Nutrition stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Else Nutrition has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.

Get Else Nutrition alerts:

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter. Else Nutrition had a negative net margin of 168.87% and a negative return on equity of 161.29%.

About Else Nutrition

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Else Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Else Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.