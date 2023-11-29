Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.82-2.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.93. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.42-0.50 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.54.

NYSE:HPE opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,423,320,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

