Short Interest in Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX) Declines By 53.2%

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the October 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Adhera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ATRX stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. Adhera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

Get Adhera Therapeutics alerts:

Adhera Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Adhera Therapeutics

Adhera Therapeutics, Inc, a biotech company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs. The company is developing MLR-1019 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and MLR -1023 to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was formerly known as Marina Biotech, Inc and changed its name to Adhera Therapeutics, Inc in October 2018.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adhera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adhera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.